Sohum Shah's 'Crazxy': A 8-Year Journey from 'Tumbbad' Triumph to Thriller Tale

Actor and producer Sohum Shah shares his journey of independently producing the upcoming thriller 'Crazxy', following the success of 'Tumbbad'. Despite initial setbacks, including the pandemic, Shah managed to complete the film, which is set to release on February 28. His experience underscores the potential of re-releases and indie filmmaking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:36 IST
Actor Sohum Shah expected studios to rally behind his next project, 'Crazxy', after the success of the 2018 film 'Tumbbad'. However, when this did not happen, he took upon himself the task of producing the thriller set to release on February 28.

The film, directed by newcomer Girish Kohli, features Shah as Dr. Abhimanyu Sood, who is on a mission to save his kidnapped daughter. Despite the positive reception of 'Tumbbad', the 'Crazxy' project faced several hurdles, chiefly financial, which were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Shah resorted to using 'jugaad' to get the production started in 2022, marking the end of an eight-year-long process.

The film creatively integrates iconic songs from older films that align with its storyline. The rights to these tracks were secured, enhancing the film's narrative depth. Meanwhile, Shah commented on the success of re-releases, acknowledging the impact of content quality over star power, as seen with the recent re-release successes and the continued work on a sequel to 'Tumbbad'.

