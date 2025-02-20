Innovative Ideas Bloom at National Startup Festival

The upcoming national startup festival in Jammu, organized by CSIR-Indian Institute of Integrative Medicine, promises to be a hub of innovation and empowerment. With 50 startups set to present their groundbreaking technologies, the event aims to harness the entrepreneurial spirit of local youth, students, women, and farmers.

The two-day festival, launching Saturday at Government College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, will be inaugurated by Union Minister Jitendra Singh, with Jammu and Kashmir's Science and Technology Minister Satish Sharma in attendance as guest of honor. The festival underscores CSIR-IIIM's commitment to fostering a thriving startup ecosystem in the region.

Highlighting the festival's collaborative spirit, various agreements including Memorandum of Understandings with industry partners and a Grant Letter Agreement with Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council will be signed. Furthermore, new startups will join the BIRAC incubator at the Industrial Biotech Park, Kathua, signaling a promising future for innovation and growth.

