Transforming Livelihoods: MAHE and The/Nudge's Bold Move in Jharkhand

Bengaluru's The/Nudge and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) have forged a partnership aimed at transforming the lives of 43,500 households in Jharkhand, beginning in April 2025. The initiative, established through a Memorandum of Understanding, seeks to provide long-term, dignified livelihood opportunities for marginalized communities.

A focal point of this collaboration is empowering women from vulnerable tribal groups and those involved in the production of 'haria'—a rice-based fermented beverage—by offering them interest-free loans, coaching, and connections to government programs, thereby promoting sustainable and diversified income sources.

The partnership leverages the resources of Manipal TATA Medical College to spearhead health and livelihood skills initiatives. This aligns with their broader goal of enhancing the well-being of socially and financially excluded households, as they work alongside the Government of Jharkhand and other stakeholders.

