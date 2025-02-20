Transforming Livelihoods: MAHE and The/Nudge's Bold Move in Jharkhand
The/Nudge partners with MAHE to offer sustainable livelihood opportunities to 43,500 households in Jharkhand, focusing on women's empowerment and economic inclusion, with initiatives starting April 2025.
- Country:
- India
Bengaluru's The/Nudge and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) have forged a partnership aimed at transforming the lives of 43,500 households in Jharkhand, beginning in April 2025. The initiative, established through a Memorandum of Understanding, seeks to provide long-term, dignified livelihood opportunities for marginalized communities.
A focal point of this collaboration is empowering women from vulnerable tribal groups and those involved in the production of 'haria'—a rice-based fermented beverage—by offering them interest-free loans, coaching, and connections to government programs, thereby promoting sustainable and diversified income sources.
The partnership leverages the resources of Manipal TATA Medical College to spearhead health and livelihood skills initiatives. This aligns with their broader goal of enhancing the well-being of socially and financially excluded households, as they work alongside the Government of Jharkhand and other stakeholders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Youth as Change-Makers: Driving Social Progress and Economic Inclusion
First decision taken in the new Parliament building was to honour women empowerment, says PM Modi.
Rekha Gupta Sworn in as Delhi's New Chief Minister: A New Era for Women Empowerment
President Murmu Calls for Women Empowerment at International Conference
History Made: Rekha Gupta as Delhi CM Sparks a New Era for Women Empowerment