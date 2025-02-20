Left Menu

Transforming Livelihoods: MAHE and The/Nudge's Bold Move in Jharkhand

The/Nudge partners with MAHE to offer sustainable livelihood opportunities to 43,500 households in Jharkhand, focusing on women's empowerment and economic inclusion, with initiatives starting April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 20-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 21:06 IST
Transforming Livelihoods: MAHE and The/Nudge's Bold Move in Jharkhand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru's The/Nudge and Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) have forged a partnership aimed at transforming the lives of 43,500 households in Jharkhand, beginning in April 2025. The initiative, established through a Memorandum of Understanding, seeks to provide long-term, dignified livelihood opportunities for marginalized communities.

A focal point of this collaboration is empowering women from vulnerable tribal groups and those involved in the production of 'haria'—a rice-based fermented beverage—by offering them interest-free loans, coaching, and connections to government programs, thereby promoting sustainable and diversified income sources.

The partnership leverages the resources of Manipal TATA Medical College to spearhead health and livelihood skills initiatives. This aligns with their broader goal of enhancing the well-being of socially and financially excluded households, as they work alongside the Government of Jharkhand and other stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025