NBC Renews 'Happy's Place' for a Promising Second Season

NBC has officially renewed the hit comedy series Happy's Place, starring Melissa Peterman and Reba McEntire, for a second season. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show will join next season's lineup alongside first-year comedy, St. Denis Medical.

The comedy has received a favorable response from NBC, which increased its episode order by five in November, taking the season total to 18. Happy's Place has consistently performed well, boasting 3.38 million same-day viewers—up 54% compared to last year—and gains an additional audience with delayed viewership.

In the series, McEntire portrays Bobbie, who finds herself co-owning her late father's tavern with her newfound half-sister, Isabella, played by Belissa Escobedo. The ensemble cast also includes Melissa Peterman, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk, and Rex Linn. Created by Kevin and Julie Abbott, with Kevin Abbott as showrunner, the series enlists McEntire among its executive producers.

(With inputs from agencies.)