Pope Francis' Health Shows Slight Improvement as He Continues Work
Pope Francis' health is improving slightly as per the Vatican. While recovering from pneumonia in a hospital, he continues to work. Despite being diagnosed with pneumonia on February 14, following bronchitis complications, Francis is stable with no fever according to Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni.
Pope Francis' clinical condition is showing slight improvement, according to a statement from the Vatican on Thursday. Despite his hospitalization for pneumonia, he remains engaged in his work activities from his hospital room.
Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni provided an update stating that the pope, who is 88 years old, has no fever and that his vital parameters remain stable. He was admitted to the hospital on February 14 due to the worsening of a prior bronchitis condition.
Subsequently, doctors diagnosed Pope Francis with pneumonia on top of his existing asthmatic bronchitis, necessitating his current medical care. The Vatican continues to monitor his condition closely while he recuperates.
