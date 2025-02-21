Pope Francis: Battling Pneumonia, Leading the Church
Pope Francis' health is improving slightly as he battles pneumonia, with his heart functioning well. Despite being hospitalized, Vatican officials maintain that the Catholic Church remains active. Discussions arise about potential resignation if his health deteriorates, although he continues to work and show signs of recovery.
Pope Francis is reportedly seeing slight improvements in his health as he continues to battle pneumonia, according to a Vatican update signaling that his heart is functioning well.
The pope, who was hospitalized on February 14 after bronchitis progressed to pneumonia, is being monitored in a hospital but is said to be maintaining stable heart parameters and has no fever.
Despite his health condition, there's been no cessation in leadership activity in the Catholic Church. Cardinals reassured the public that the Church remains robust and active, even speculating about his potential resignation, though the pope shows signs of bouncing back.
