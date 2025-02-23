Massive Gathering at Maha Kumbh: Devotion and Divine Dips

In a grand display of faith and devotion, prominent figures such as Uttarakhand Governor Lt General (retd) Gurmit Singh and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined the massive turnout at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The congregation at Triveni Sangam saw a remarkable convergence with millions of devotees participating since January 13.

The Uttar Pradesh government reported an estimated 60 crore individuals have taken the sacred dip at the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Commending the arrangements, Governor Gurmit Singh expressed his gratitude to the local administration under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their exceptional management of the event.

Appreciation for the event's organization extended across political lines, with BJP leader Sambit Patra describing the moment as 'divine' and lauding the seamless facilitation. Celebrated Sufi singer Kailash Kher remarked on India's deep-rooted faith, praising the gathering of devotees whose hearts overflowed with devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)