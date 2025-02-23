Left Menu

Massive Gathering at Maha Kumbh: Devotion and Divine Dips

Prominent figures, including Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, participated in the Maha Kumbh, taking a sacred dip at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam. The event, which began on January 13, 2023, has drawn 60 crore devotees. Attendees praised the management, highlighting a seamless experience for all.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:09 IST
Massive Gathering at Maha Kumbh: Devotion and Divine Dips
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand display of faith and devotion, prominent figures such as Uttarakhand Governor Lt General (retd) Gurmit Singh and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined the massive turnout at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The congregation at Triveni Sangam saw a remarkable convergence with millions of devotees participating since January 13.

The Uttar Pradesh government reported an estimated 60 crore individuals have taken the sacred dip at the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Commending the arrangements, Governor Gurmit Singh expressed his gratitude to the local administration under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their exceptional management of the event.

Appreciation for the event's organization extended across political lines, with BJP leader Sambit Patra describing the moment as 'divine' and lauding the seamless facilitation. Celebrated Sufi singer Kailash Kher remarked on India's deep-rooted faith, praising the gathering of devotees whose hearts overflowed with devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025