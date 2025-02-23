Massive Gathering at Maha Kumbh: Devotion and Divine Dips
Prominent figures, including Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, participated in the Maha Kumbh, taking a sacred dip at Prayagraj's Triveni Sangam. The event, which began on January 13, 2023, has drawn 60 crore devotees. Attendees praised the management, highlighting a seamless experience for all.
- Country:
- India
In a grand display of faith and devotion, prominent figures such as Uttarakhand Governor Lt General (retd) Gurmit Singh and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined the massive turnout at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. The congregation at Triveni Sangam saw a remarkable convergence with millions of devotees participating since January 13.
The Uttar Pradesh government reported an estimated 60 crore individuals have taken the sacred dip at the holy confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Commending the arrangements, Governor Gurmit Singh expressed his gratitude to the local administration under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for their exceptional management of the event.
Appreciation for the event's organization extended across political lines, with BJP leader Sambit Patra describing the moment as 'divine' and lauding the seamless facilitation. Celebrated Sufi singer Kailash Kher remarked on India's deep-rooted faith, praising the gathering of devotees whose hearts overflowed with devotion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttar Pradesh Legislature Gears Up for Budget Session Commencement
Uttar Pradesh Fights Misinformation Ahead of Maha Kumbh 2025
Bhopal Receives The Sacred Gift of Gangajal from Maha Kumbh
Empowering Villages: Uttar Pradesh's Gram Chaupal Initiative
Uttar Pradesh Exceeds Devotee Target at Maha Kumbh Mela