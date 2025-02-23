Chromalogue: The Silent Symphony of Colours

A captivating exhibition, 'Chromalogue - Colours and Conversations', is currently on display at the Stainless Gallery, exploring the profound influence of colours on communication, emotions, and cultural discourse.

The exhibition presents over 100 pieces from 15 talented artists, illustrating the powerful role of colour in shaping human experiences. Featured works include oil paintings, acrylics, and mixed-media pieces that evoke emotive responses through their texture and use of colour.

Curator and artist Aarti Uppal Singla emphasizes that 'Chromalogue' seeks to underscore colour's unique capacity to convey emotions and provoke dialogues that transcend spoken language. The exhibition, open until February 25, presents a rich tapestry of tones and artistic expressions.

