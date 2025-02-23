Left Menu

Chromalogue: The Silent Symphony of Colours

The 'Chromalogue' exhibition at Stainless Gallery delves into the power of colour to influence emotions and narratives. Featuring over 100 works by 15 artists, the exhibition showcases diverse mediums, demonstrating how colour communicates beyond language and highlights personal and universal connections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:09 IST
Chromalogue: The Silent Symphony of Colours
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A captivating exhibition, 'Chromalogue - Colours and Conversations', is currently on display at the Stainless Gallery, exploring the profound influence of colours on communication, emotions, and cultural discourse.

The exhibition presents over 100 pieces from 15 talented artists, illustrating the powerful role of colour in shaping human experiences. Featured works include oil paintings, acrylics, and mixed-media pieces that evoke emotive responses through their texture and use of colour.

Curator and artist Aarti Uppal Singla emphasizes that 'Chromalogue' seeks to underscore colour's unique capacity to convey emotions and provoke dialogues that transcend spoken language. The exhibition, open until February 25, presents a rich tapestry of tones and artistic expressions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025