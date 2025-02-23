Left Menu

Exploring Inner Journeys in 'The Temple of Shiva'

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh describes his novel 'The Temple of Shiva' as an expression of inner life, featuring a protagonist who is his alter ego. The book, published by Parchment Publications, blends history, mythology, and devotion, exploring themes of faith and self-discovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 16:19 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 16:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh delves into the thematic depths of his debut novel 'The Temple of Shiva', describing it as a reflection of his inner world. The protagonist, Ashok, serves as an alter ego to Singh, symbolizing what he might have been in different circumstances.

The book was the focal point of a recent event at Kunzum Bookstore, hosted by Parchment Publications, where Singh engaged with a journalist, offering profound insights into literature, philosophy, and storytelling. Singh noted that a writer's first novel often mirrors their true self.

Shubhi Arya, founder of Parchment Publications, expressed honor in publishing the work, praising Singh's ability to inspire new generations to explore India's spiritual and cultural heritage through a blend of history, mythology, and devotion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

