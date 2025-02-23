Gen Dwivedi's Strategic Initiatives: Strengthening India-France Military Ties

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has embarked on a significant five-day visit to France, with strategic discussions slated with his French counterpart, General Pierre Schill. The talks, scheduled for Monday, aim to bolster military cooperation between the two nations, enhancing strategic partnerships.

During his journey, Gen Dwivedi will explore prestigious military institutions, including the École Militaire in Paris, and will engage in comprehensive briefings on future combat strategies and technological advancements at the Technical Section of the French Army.

His itinerary also features a visit to Marseille and a dynamic live-firing exercise at Carpiagne. The visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening its military collaboration with France, with Gen Dwivedi set to honor fallen Indian soldiers at the Neuve Chapelle memorial.

(With inputs from agencies.)