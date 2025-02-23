Empowering Sikkim: Volunteer Rescue Operatives Trained for Emergencies

In a significant boost to community safety, twenty-one volunteers have completed a rigorous search and rescue training program in Sikkim. The initiative, spearheaded by the Indian Himalayan Centre for Adventure and Eco-Tourism (IHCAE), is part of the ambitious Sikkim Inspires Project aimed at fortifying local emergency response capabilities.

In addition to the volunteers, a biker group from Mangan participated, underscoring the diverse involvement in the program. Participants engaged in hands-on exercises and theoretical sessions to master life-saving techniques. These efforts are designed to prepare them for real-life emergencies, enhancing the region's overall resilience to potential disasters.

Principal Kazi Sherpa of IHCAE highlighted the importance of this training, which culminates in certification by the state government. Participants were trained at high altitudes and will receive an insurance package that includes medical benefits. This initiative not only equips them with necessary skills and tools but also fosters a spirit of teamwork and community reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)