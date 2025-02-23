Maha Kumbh: Modi Defends Culture Against Criticism, Promises Advanced Cancer Care
Prime Minister Modi criticized leaders for mocking Indian religious traditions during the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival. Addressing cultural attacks, he announced plans to establish a cancer hospital in Madhya Pradesh. Modi emphasized the significance of the Kumbh as a unifying event, amidst controversies over its management.
- Country:
- India
In a pointed address on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chastised a segment of leaders for their derogatory remarks about the Maha Kumbh, emphasizing the cultural significance of the religious festival. He accused certain figures of harboring a "slave mentality" and persistently attacking India's traditions with international support.
Speaking at the foundation laying of the Shree Bageshwar Medical Sciences and Research Institute in Madhya Pradesh, Modi highlighted the site's religious connections and criticized foreign influences for attempting to disrupt India's religious unity. His remarks followed West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's criticism of the Maha Kumbh's organization.
Addressing cancer care at the event, Modi announced plans for cancer daycare centers throughout India and highlighted a new cancer hospital project backed by religious leader Dhirendra Shastri. The hospital aims to provide state-of-the-art treatment and enhance the national healthcare infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
