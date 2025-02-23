Maha Kumbh of Startups: UP's Emerging Unicorn Hub

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a Sunday address, hailed the Maha Kumbh as one of the rarest events of the century, attracting 62 crore devotees. He linked the spiritual gathering to a burgeoning interest in the startup world, describing it as the 'Unicorn Maha Kumbh'.

In Agra, Adityanath highlighted the state's transformation into a dynamic startup hub, urging the youth to become job creators. He praised the state's progress, citing an increase in opportunities and innovation. Notably, the state hosts over 14,000 startups, with many led by women, contributing to UP's economic ambitions.

Adityanath emphasized the importance of reconnecting with cultural heritage through the Kumbh, while driving economic growth through technology and innovation. He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in fostering a startup-friendly environment in India, aiming for UP to evolve into a $1 trillion economy.

