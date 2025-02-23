Left Menu

Maha Kumbh of Startups: UP's Emerging Unicorn Hub

Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlights the Maha Kumbh as a rare event, drawing parallels to the startup sector's growth in the state. He advocates for preserving cultural roots while promoting a thriving startup ecosystem, with emphasis on innovation, investment, and job creation in UP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:38 IST
Maha Kumbh of Startups: UP's Emerging Unicorn Hub
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during a Sunday address, hailed the Maha Kumbh as one of the rarest events of the century, attracting 62 crore devotees. He linked the spiritual gathering to a burgeoning interest in the startup world, describing it as the 'Unicorn Maha Kumbh'.

In Agra, Adityanath highlighted the state's transformation into a dynamic startup hub, urging the youth to become job creators. He praised the state's progress, citing an increase in opportunities and innovation. Notably, the state hosts over 14,000 startups, with many led by women, contributing to UP's economic ambitions.

Adityanath emphasized the importance of reconnecting with cultural heritage through the Kumbh, while driving economic growth through technology and innovation. He acknowledged Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiatives in fostering a startup-friendly environment in India, aiming for UP to evolve into a $1 trillion economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025