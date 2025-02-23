Gujarat's Buddhist Circuit: Reviving Historic Relics Through Infrastructure

The Gujarat government is forging ahead with a multi-million rupee project to develop a Buddhist circuit in the state, backed by central support. The initiative, which includes enhancing tourist facilities at 12 key sites, aims to spotlight Gujarat's significant Buddhist legacy. State Minister Mulu Bera announced on Sunday that work at several locations is already underway.

Among these developments, the Dev Ni Mori site in the Aravalli district stands out for its archaeological significance, as it holds a stupa containing Buddha's relics. The project, initially pegged at Rs 1,002 crore, has been revised to Rs 653 crore and submitted for central approval under the Swadarshan scheme. Minister Bera emphasized ongoing efforts to secure necessary land and funding for the circuit's completion.

The project gained further attention during the 6th International Conference on Buddhist Heritage organized in association with the Sanghakaya Foundation. The event highlighted Gujarat's role as a crucial center for Buddhist culture, attracting renowned scholars and delegates from 14 countries. With continued investment, Gujarat is positioning itself as a key destination for those seeking to explore India's rich Buddhist history.

(With inputs from agencies.)