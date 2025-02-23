Left Menu

Spanish Police Uncover Human Trafficking Operation

Spanish police dismantled a human trafficking ring exploiting over 1,000 women, mainly from Venezuela and Colombia. The operation lured them with false job promises, later forcing them into sex work. Authorities arrested 48 suspects and seized cash and properties in southeastern Spain.

Madrid | Updated: 23-02-2025 18:43 IST
  • Spain

In a significant crackdown on human trafficking, Spanish police have dismantled a ring that exploited over 1,000 women over the last year. The victims, primarily from Venezuela and Colombia, were deceived with false job offers in the beauty and cleaning sectors.

Upon their arrival in Spain, these women were transported to clubs where they were subjected to sexual exploitation and forced to work long hours. They were under constant video surveillance and were only permitted to leave for two hours a day.

A massive operation led to the arrest of three ringleaders, along with 45 others, with raids conducted in Alicante and Murcia. Authorities seized over 150,000 euros in cash, blocked bank accounts, and confiscated properties, while six suspects remain in pre-trial detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

