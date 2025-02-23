Political Sparks Fly Over Mercedes Claims at Marathi Literary Meet

Neelam Gorhe, a Shiv Sena leader, ignited controversy with her claims that political posts in the undivided Sena were secured through the gifting of luxury cars. Her statements, made at the 98th All India Marathi Literary Meet, have drawn significant criticism from the faction led by Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT).

Uddhav Thackeray, in a dismissive tone, questioned the authenticity of Gorhe's allegations, challenging her to show evidence of these cars. Shiv Sena (UBT) members have demanded an explanation over the platform's use for political rhetoric, with MP Sanjay Raut accusing the event of being held under political duress.

The allegation has led to protests by Sena (UBT) supporters outside Gorhe's Pune residence, demanding her apology. As tensions escalate, Raut has asked for accountability from the Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Mahamandal, the event organizers, questioning the legitimacy of the proceedings and the alleged misuse of the literary platform.

