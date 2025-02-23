Left Menu

Kolkata Enthused by Comic Con India Debut

The inaugural Comic Con India in Kolkata attracted thousands with its comic creators, graphic artists, and popular industry personalities. With 34 stalls offering merchandise, books, and graphic novels, the event celebrated the city's rich history in art and literature, uniting generations in their love for comics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:33 IST
Kolkata Enthused by Comic Con India Debut
  • Country:
  • India

The first-ever Comic Con India event in Kolkata drew in thousands of attendees eager to witness the confluence of international and Indian comic creators, graphic artists, and industry giants. Over two days, the event was held at a city ground, captivating audiences with diverse offerings.

Featuring approximately 34 stalls, names such as Alpha Comics, Starmark Publishers, Amar Chitra Katha, and Penguin Random House provided a variety of merchandise, books, and graphic novels. Attendees also had the chance to participate in a competition for the best comic character costume.

Jatin Varma, the Founder of Comic Con India, expressed excitement about bringing the event to Kolkata, highlighting the city's strong legacy in art, literature, and storytelling. Bill Golliher of Archie Comics and Savio Mascarenhas of Amar Chitra Katha noted the passionate comic readership, emphasizing the event's role in uniting generations through a shared love for comics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025