Kolkata Enthused by Comic Con India Debut

The first-ever Comic Con India event in Kolkata drew in thousands of attendees eager to witness the confluence of international and Indian comic creators, graphic artists, and industry giants. Over two days, the event was held at a city ground, captivating audiences with diverse offerings.

Featuring approximately 34 stalls, names such as Alpha Comics, Starmark Publishers, Amar Chitra Katha, and Penguin Random House provided a variety of merchandise, books, and graphic novels. Attendees also had the chance to participate in a competition for the best comic character costume.

Jatin Varma, the Founder of Comic Con India, expressed excitement about bringing the event to Kolkata, highlighting the city's strong legacy in art, literature, and storytelling. Bill Golliher of Archie Comics and Savio Mascarenhas of Amar Chitra Katha noted the passionate comic readership, emphasizing the event's role in uniting generations through a shared love for comics.

