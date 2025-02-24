Left Menu

Pope Francis' Health Woes: A Global Outpouring of Prayers

Pope Francis, 88, is in critical condition with early kidney failure and a severe lung infection. Despite his frailty, prayers pour in from global religious leaders and followers. With pneumonia and a complex lung disease, speculation arises about his potential resignation should his condition worsen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 24-02-2025 00:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 00:20 IST
Pope Francis, aged 88, remains critically ill with early signs of kidney failure and severe lung infection, yet he is alert and attended Mass, according to Vatican sources. Despite his fragile condition, the world is united in prayer for the pontiff as he faces pneumonia and compounded lung issues.

The Vatican reported no new respiratory crises since Saturday evening, while Pope Francis continues to receive high flows of supplemental oxygen. Though initial tests showed mild kidney failure, doctors assert the condition is stabilized and under control.

Global outpourings of prayer have been abundant, with support from Argentina, Cairo, and schoolchildren in Rome. In New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan addressed the uncertainty surrounding the pontiff's future and potential resignation due to health complications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

