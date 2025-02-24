Maha Kumbh: The World's Largest Cultural Gathering Amidst Controversy

A pilgrim group of 2,000 devotees from Asansol, West Bengal, reached the revered site of Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Welcomed amidst chants and rituals, the devotees joined saints in the sacred practices at the Maha Kumbh, an event described as the world's largest cultural gathering.

Swami Dilip Das Tyagi, a noted saint from Ayodhya, and Krishna Prasad, the organizing committee president, stressed the profound significance of this pilgrimage, prepared months in advance. The gathering witnessed participation from across India, celebrating with yagna and havan.

The event, however, drew criticism from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who labeled it 'Mrityu Kumbh' due to recent stampedes causing multiple casualties. The Maha Kumbh, hosting over 60 crore participants since January 13, continues until February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)