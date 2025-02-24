Left Menu

Maha Kumbh: The World's Largest Cultural Gathering Amidst Controversy

A group of 2,000 devotees from West Bengal arrived in Uttar Pradesh for the Maha Kumbh, an event termed the world's largest cultural gathering. Despite the spiritual significance, concerns arose after West Bengal's Chief Minister criticized the event following stampedes that resulted in numerous casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 24-02-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 00:26 IST
Maha Kumbh: The World's Largest Cultural Gathering Amidst Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

A pilgrim group of 2,000 devotees from Asansol, West Bengal, reached the revered site of Triveni Sangam in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Welcomed amidst chants and rituals, the devotees joined saints in the sacred practices at the Maha Kumbh, an event described as the world's largest cultural gathering.

Swami Dilip Das Tyagi, a noted saint from Ayodhya, and Krishna Prasad, the organizing committee president, stressed the profound significance of this pilgrimage, prepared months in advance. The gathering witnessed participation from across India, celebrating with yagna and havan.

The event, however, drew criticism from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who labeled it 'Mrityu Kumbh' due to recent stampedes causing multiple casualties. The Maha Kumbh, hosting over 60 crore participants since January 13, continues until February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025