Spotlight on Excellence: The 30th SAG Awards Winners

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards illuminated the achievements of actors across both film and television this Sunday. Held virtually on Netflix, the event saw 'Conclave' bag the Best Cast in a Motion Picture award.

In the leading roles category, Timothée Chalamet and Demi Moore emerged victorious for their male and female performances, respectively. Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña were acknowledged for their outstanding supporting roles, showcasing their exceptional acting prowess.

On the television front, 'Shogun' won Best Ensemble in a Drama Series, while 'Only Murders in the Building' claimed the comedy equivalent. Individual accolades were awarded to Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Martin Short, and Jean Smart, among others.

