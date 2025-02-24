Modi Celebrates Assam's Rich Tea Heritage with Grand Cultural Extravaganza
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Assam, participating in a cultural extravaganza marking 200 years of the tea industry. Playing the 'Dhomsa' drum alongside Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Modi highlighted Assam's tea legacy and noted new developments. Over 60 international envoys attended, witnessing Assam's rich traditions and receiving Assam tea gifts.
- Country:
- India
In a spectacular display of Assam's vibrant culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his two-day visit to the northeastern state by engaging in a Jhumoir dance performance, accompanied by nearly 9,000 dancers and drummers at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.
Modi, seen enthusiastically playing the 'Dhomsa' drum, emphasized Assam's rich cultural tapestry and tea heritage, which he linked to his own past experiences as a tea seller. He addressed a global audience, including diplomats from 60 countries, lauding the BJP's initiatives to celebrate and preserve the heritage of Assam's tea tribe and Adivasi community.
The event was further ornamented by a laser show and gifts of organic tea, as Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several other dignitaries joined Modi in acknowledging the state's progress and diversity. Promises of enhanced health and education facilities for the community underscored the event's focus on development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
