Modi Celebrates Assam's Rich Tea Heritage with Grand Cultural Extravaganza

In a spectacular display of Assam's vibrant culture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off his two-day visit to the northeastern state by engaging in a Jhumoir dance performance, accompanied by nearly 9,000 dancers and drummers at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium.

Modi, seen enthusiastically playing the 'Dhomsa' drum, emphasized Assam's rich cultural tapestry and tea heritage, which he linked to his own past experiences as a tea seller. He addressed a global audience, including diplomats from 60 countries, lauding the BJP's initiatives to celebrate and preserve the heritage of Assam's tea tribe and Adivasi community.

The event was further ornamented by a laser show and gifts of organic tea, as Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and several other dignitaries joined Modi in acknowledging the state's progress and diversity. Promises of enhanced health and education facilities for the community underscored the event's focus on development.

