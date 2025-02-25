Spiritual Odyssey: Bridging North and South India at Maha Kumbh
A group of six friends from Karnataka embarked on a spiritual road trip to the Maha Kumbh Mela, symbolizing the cultural and spiritual 'sangam' of north and south India. Traveling over 4,000 km, they visited several holy sites, emphasizing unity and shared religious experiences across regions.
In a symbolic journey bridging the cultures of north and south India, six friends from Karnataka visited the Maha Kumbh Mela, clad in traditional white shirts and saffron lungis.
Travelling over 4,000 km, they began their trip from Belagavi, making stops at Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj, all part of a larger spiritual road trip.
The group's leader, Basappa Sankratti, emphasized the significance of the spiritual journey and carrying Ganga Jal back home, showcasing their commitment to spiritual unity despite logistical challenges.
