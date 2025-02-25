Left Menu

Spiritual Odyssey: Bridging North and South India at Maha Kumbh

A group of six friends from Karnataka embarked on a spiritual road trip to the Maha Kumbh Mela, symbolizing the cultural and spiritual 'sangam' of north and south India. Traveling over 4,000 km, they visited several holy sites, emphasizing unity and shared religious experiences across regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 20:39 IST
Spiritual Odyssey: Bridging North and South India at Maha Kumbh
  • Country:
  • India

In a symbolic journey bridging the cultures of north and south India, six friends from Karnataka visited the Maha Kumbh Mela, clad in traditional white shirts and saffron lungis.

Travelling over 4,000 km, they began their trip from Belagavi, making stops at Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj, all part of a larger spiritual road trip.

The group's leader, Basappa Sankratti, emphasized the significance of the spiritual journey and carrying Ganga Jal back home, showcasing their commitment to spiritual unity despite logistical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025