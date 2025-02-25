Left Menu

Karnataka Court's Landmark Puja Ruling: A Harmony of Traditions Amidst Tensions

The Karnataka High Court approved Hindu pujas at the Shivalinga within Ladle Mashak Dargah for Mahashivaratri, upholding a Waqf Tribunal order that allocated time slots for Hindu and Muslim rituals. Due to past tensions, strict security, including Section 144 and checkpoints, aims to maintain peace.

Karnataka Court's Landmark Puja Ruling: A Harmony of Traditions Amidst Tensions
The Karnataka High Court has sanctioned Hindu religious activities at the Shivalinga situated within the Ladle Mashak Dargah in Aland, marking Mahashivaratri with interfaith collaboration. This decision reinforces a Karnataka Waqf Tribunal order, offering a timetable for Hindu and Muslim rituals at the sacred site.

In adherence to the tribunal's guidelines, the Muslim community can perform Urs rituals from 8 am to 12 pm, while from 2 pm to 6 pm, Hindus will have access to the Raghava Chaitanya Shivalinga for prayers. The High Court has restricted entry to 15 devotees per session to ensure order. Historically a symbol of shared worship, the shrine recently witnessed discord over religious rights, which escalated tensions by 2022. To avoid similar unrest, Section 144 has been invoked, limiting gatherings in the area.

In anticipation of potential unrest, authorities have fortified security with twelve checkpoints and drone surveillance. Superintendent of Police Isha Pant reported that although businesses were not mandated to shut, many voluntarily closed as a cautionary step. Furthermore, law enforcement, led by Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar, has been briefed on keeping both peace and the statue of the property intact during rituals.

