Record-Breaking Hand-Print Painting at Mahakumbh Fair

The Prayagraj Mela Authority attempted to create the world's longest hand-print painting at the Mahakumbh fair. More than 10,000 participants contributed to the artwork, aiming to break the previous world record set in 2019. The attempt was made under the supervision of Guinness World Records officials.

Updated: 25-02-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 23:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Prayagraj Mela Authority embarked on an ambitious venture to create the longest hand-print painting at the Mahakumbh fair. Spanning 80 feet in length and 5 feet in width, the wall in the Ganga Pandal served as the canvas for this monumental artwork.

Between 10:00 am and 6:00 pm, over 10,000 enthusiastic participants lent their handprints to the project, embodying the spirit of unity in diversity, public participation, and social harmony. The event unfolded under the watchful eyes of Guinness World Records officials, aiming to finalize the attempt as a record within three days.

In 2019, 7,660 individuals set a world record in this category at the Kumbh Mela. This year's effort, bolstered by the eco-friendly colors used, aims not just to surpass that milestone but to showcase the unique contribution of each individual to a collective masterpiece.

