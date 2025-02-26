Glistening Glam: Bold Jewelry Trends at the Oscars

Jewelry on the Oscars red carpet this year is expected to make a striking statement, with bold earrings and chunky necklaces taking the spotlight. Rare natural diamonds and innovative gem arrangements by male stars are also predicted to be prominent, according to De Beers jewelry expert Sally Morrison.

"It's go big or go home for the Oscars," emphasized Morrison, the U.S. natural diamonds lead for De Beers Group. She described the intricate collaboration between jewelry companies, stylists, and celebrities as a "nerve-wracking but exciting" journey.

Statement pieces such as Sarah Paulson's layered diamond necklaces and Zoe Saldana's substantial rough diamond necklace are anticipated to set trends. Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet has also been a trailblazer with his layered jewelry looks, encouraging more creative diamond use among men.

