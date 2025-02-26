Left Menu

Glistening Glam: Bold Jewelry Trends at the Oscars

The Oscars red carpet is set to dazzle with bold statement earrings, chunky necklaces, and creative gem use by male stars, says De Beers expert Sally Morrison. The jewelry selection process involves intricate coordination between jewelers, stylists, and celebrities, with trends leaning towards striking necklaces and diamond creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 02:25 IST
Glistening Glam: Bold Jewelry Trends at the Oscars
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jewelry on the Oscars red carpet this year is expected to make a striking statement, with bold earrings and chunky necklaces taking the spotlight. Rare natural diamonds and innovative gem arrangements by male stars are also predicted to be prominent, according to De Beers jewelry expert Sally Morrison.

"It's go big or go home for the Oscars," emphasized Morrison, the U.S. natural diamonds lead for De Beers Group. She described the intricate collaboration between jewelry companies, stylists, and celebrities as a "nerve-wracking but exciting" journey.

Statement pieces such as Sarah Paulson's layered diamond necklaces and Zoe Saldana's substantial rough diamond necklace are anticipated to set trends. Oscar nominee Timothee Chalamet has also been a trailblazer with his layered jewelry looks, encouraging more creative diamond use among men.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025