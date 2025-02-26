Jane Fonda Takes Center Stage at SAG Awards, Berlin ER Debuts on Apple TV+

Jane Fonda, the iconic actor and activist, was honored with the 2025 SAG Life Achievement Award, emphasizing her enduring influence over a six-decade career in film and television. The ceremony was streamed live on Netflix during the 31st Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, where Fonda's speech highlighted her ongoing enthusiasm and activism.

In other entertainment news, the new Apple TV+ series 'Berlin ER' dramatizes the gritty life in a Berlin emergency room. The narrative captures the lives of diverse characters, including drag queens and undocumented migrants, under the leadership of the character Zanna Parker, played by Haley Louise Jones.

The 31st SAG Awards also saw significant victories with 'Conclave' and Timothee Chalamet emerging as frontrunners. The red carpet event led to buzz around the Oscars, while the passing of singer Roberta Flack marked a poignant moment of remembrance.

(With inputs from agencies.)