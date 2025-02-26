Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Confluence of Faith and Devotion

Pilgrims flocked to the Triveni Sangam for the holy dip on Mahashivratri, marking the culmination of the six-week Maha Kumbh, an event that occurs every 12 years. The festival, significant for its promise of 'moksha', involved special rituals and required extensive security and logistical measures due to immense crowds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 26-02-2025 03:04 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 03:04 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Confluence of Faith and Devotion
  • Country:
  • India

Pilgrims gathered at the Triveni Sangam on Mahashivratri for a sacred dip, concluding the six-week Maha Kumbh Mela. The event, held every 12 years, is steeped in religious significance, promising 'moksha' or salvation to devotees.

With Mahashivratri marking the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the occasion attracted a massive turnout with 1.33 crore people immersing in the Sangam. The astronomical attendance over the festival surpassed that of all nations except India and China.

Security was intensified across Prayagraj with drones, AI-enabled cameras, and additional trains to manage the fervent devotion. Authorities implemented a 'no vehicle zone' and enforced stringent crowd control to ensure a smooth culmination of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Sudan’s Natural Wealth: A Double-Edged Sword for Development

Bulgaria’s Bold Path: Economic Growth, Social Equity, and Green Transition

Unlocking Learning Potential: How Teacher Quality Shapes Student Success

New WHO Report Sets Diagnostic Standards for Trachoma Elimination

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025