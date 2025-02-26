Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Confluence of Faith and Devotion

Pilgrims gathered at the Triveni Sangam on Mahashivratri for a sacred dip, concluding the six-week Maha Kumbh Mela. The event, held every 12 years, is steeped in religious significance, promising 'moksha' or salvation to devotees.

With Mahashivratri marking the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, the occasion attracted a massive turnout with 1.33 crore people immersing in the Sangam. The astronomical attendance over the festival surpassed that of all nations except India and China.

Security was intensified across Prayagraj with drones, AI-enabled cameras, and additional trains to manage the fervent devotion. Authorities implemented a 'no vehicle zone' and enforced stringent crowd control to ensure a smooth culmination of the event.

