Pope Francis in Critical Condition Amid Double Pneumonia Concern
Pope Francis is in critical condition with double pneumonia, receiving therapy while in the Vatican hospital. Despite remaining at risk, he continues working from his hospital room. Prayer vigils are being held both in Rome and his native Argentina. A key cardinal leads the Vatican's evening vigil.
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis battles double pneumonia, remaining in critical condition while receiving therapy in a Vatican hospital. According to a Vatican statement, Francis was alert and benefiting from supportive care, yet continues to face significant health challenges.
Doctors have expressed concern but confirmed that the Pope had not experienced further respiratory crises in recent days. A CT scan was conducted to assess his recovery; however, results have yet to be released.
Amidst his condition, Pope Francis has managed to fulfill some papal duties from his hospital quarters. Prayer vigils occur in Rome's St. Peter's Square and Argentine counterpart to support his recovery. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re led the prayer vigil, positioning him prominently in Vatican affairs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Surge: Pune Battles Rising Cases
Maharashtra Battles Guillain-Barre Syndrome Surge with Heightened Surveillance
Maharashtra's Guillain-Barre Syndrome Cases Surge: Authorities Intensify Surveillance
Jerome Powell Faces Senate: Navigating Economic Uncertainty
Fed Chair Jerome Powell Faces Senate: Balancing Economic Control Amid Trump's Trade Turmoil