Pope Francis in Critical Condition Amid Double Pneumonia Concern

Pope Francis battles double pneumonia, remaining in critical condition while receiving therapy in a Vatican hospital. According to a Vatican statement, Francis was alert and benefiting from supportive care, yet continues to face significant health challenges.

Doctors have expressed concern but confirmed that the Pope had not experienced further respiratory crises in recent days. A CT scan was conducted to assess his recovery; however, results have yet to be released.

Amidst his condition, Pope Francis has managed to fulfill some papal duties from his hospital quarters. Prayer vigils occur in Rome's St. Peter's Square and Argentine counterpart to support his recovery. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re led the prayer vigil, positioning him prominently in Vatican affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)