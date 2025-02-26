Maharashtra Gears Up for 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela with AI Integration

Maharashtra is setting the stage for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela with a keen focus on integrating artificial intelligence for crowd management. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the formation of a dedicated authority to oversee the preparations and ensure seamless coordination among various departments.

The mega religious event, expected to draw a turnout four to five times larger than previous gatherings, will see substantial infrastructure development. Plans include widening roads, enhancing rail and air connectivity, and ensuring a continuous water flow in the Godavari river for pilgrims.

Apart from infrastructural improvements, the event will feature digital exhibitions on its history and significance. Authorities are also launching a competition to design an event logo, demonstrating the cultural significance and involving public engagement in the planning process.

