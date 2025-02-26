Maharashtra Gears Up for 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela with AI Integration
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, stressing the use of AI for crowd management. The infrastructure plan includes expanding roads, improving connectivity, and ensuring water cleanliness. Digital exhibitions and a logo design competition are also planned.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is setting the stage for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela with a keen focus on integrating artificial intelligence for crowd management. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the formation of a dedicated authority to oversee the preparations and ensure seamless coordination among various departments.
The mega religious event, expected to draw a turnout four to five times larger than previous gatherings, will see substantial infrastructure development. Plans include widening roads, enhancing rail and air connectivity, and ensuring a continuous water flow in the Godavari river for pilgrims.
Apart from infrastructural improvements, the event will feature digital exhibitions on its history and significance. Authorities are also launching a competition to design an event logo, demonstrating the cultural significance and involving public engagement in the planning process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India's Ambitious Leap: Tech, Infrastructure, and Welfare Initiatives Unveiled
India has successfully built a digital public infrastructure for over 1.4 billion at very low cost: PM Modi at global AI summit.
Karnataka is offering next generation infrastructure facilities: Rajnath Singh in Bengaluru.
Impact of Russian Strikes on Ukraine's Gas Infrastructure
Escalation in Poltava: Drone and Missile Strikes Hit Key Infrastructure