Maharashtra Gears Up for 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela with AI Integration

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has initiated preparations for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik-Trimbakeshwar, stressing the use of AI for crowd management. The infrastructure plan includes expanding roads, improving connectivity, and ensuring water cleanliness. Digital exhibitions and a logo design competition are also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:41 IST
Maharashtra is setting the stage for the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela with a keen focus on integrating artificial intelligence for crowd management. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the formation of a dedicated authority to oversee the preparations and ensure seamless coordination among various departments.

The mega religious event, expected to draw a turnout four to five times larger than previous gatherings, will see substantial infrastructure development. Plans include widening roads, enhancing rail and air connectivity, and ensuring a continuous water flow in the Godavari river for pilgrims.

Apart from infrastructural improvements, the event will feature digital exhibitions on its history and significance. Authorities are also launching a competition to design an event logo, demonstrating the cultural significance and involving public engagement in the planning process.

