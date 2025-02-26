A Symphony of Faith: Maha Kumbh's Majestic Culmination on Mahashivratri

At the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, the Maha Kumbh festival reached its magnificent climax on Mahashivratri, bringing together pilgrims from across India and neighbouring Nepal. The event, renowned as the world's largest spiritual gathering, saw over 66 crore devotees participate.

The festival began on January 13, marking its end with the last auspicious 'snan'. Pilgrims braved the early hours to bathe in the holy waters, including groups from West Bengal and beyond, united in spiritual devotion.

International visitors from as far as Mexico and the US joined the ceremony, as security ensured a safe and orderly experience for all. Among the fervent chants and colourful rituals, the festival underscored a unique blend of religious devotion and cultural celebration.

