Left Menu

A Symphony of Faith: Maha Kumbh's Majestic Culmination on Mahashivratri

On Mahashivratri, the grand religious festival of Maha Kumbh concluded at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Pilgrims from across India and beyond gathered to take a holy dip, marking the event's final day. The festival drew over 66 crore devotees, showcasing India's rich cultural and spiritual heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:50 IST
A Symphony of Faith: Maha Kumbh's Majestic Culmination on Mahashivratri
  • Country:
  • India

At the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, the Maha Kumbh festival reached its magnificent climax on Mahashivratri, bringing together pilgrims from across India and neighbouring Nepal. The event, renowned as the world's largest spiritual gathering, saw over 66 crore devotees participate.

The festival began on January 13, marking its end with the last auspicious 'snan'. Pilgrims braved the early hours to bathe in the holy waters, including groups from West Bengal and beyond, united in spiritual devotion.

International visitors from as far as Mexico and the US joined the ceremony, as security ensured a safe and orderly experience for all. Among the fervent chants and colourful rituals, the festival underscored a unique blend of religious devotion and cultural celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025