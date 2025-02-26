Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Two Young Men Drown in Alaknanda River

Two young men, aged 19 and 20, from Bihar's Muzaffarpur drowned in the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand's Pauri district. The incident occurred near Chauras bridge when they went swimming. A third youth was saved. The State Disaster Response Force conducted a search operation to recover their bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 26-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 21:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, two young men from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, drowned in the Alaknanda river in Uttarakhand's Pauri district, officials reported.

The young men, aged 19 and 20, were swimming near Chauras bridge when the unfortunate event occurred around 3 pm. A third youth, identified as Divyanshu from Uttar Pradesh, was rescued by local bystanders.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), with assistance from district police and locals, recovered the bodies. The victims were identified as Ayush Raj and Harshraj Kaushik. Their families have been informed, police confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

