Goa and Taj Group Collaborate for Massive Hospitality Skilling Initiative

The Goa government has partnered with the Taj Group to establish India's largest hospitality skilling centre. This initiative aims to enhance employment prospects for local youth through specialized training, contributing to Goa's economy and solidifying its status as a leading global tourism destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 26-02-2025 22:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 22:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa government has officially partnered with the Indian Hotels Company Limited, known as the Taj Group, to launch a groundbreaking skilling centre in the coastal region. This initiative, announced on Wednesday, is set to become India's largest hospitality training facility.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant emphasized the centre's role in equipping young professionals with necessary skills to succeed in the competitive tourism and hospitality sectors. Sawant highlighted that this alliance marks a significant step in his administration's ongoing efforts to advance skilling, reskilling, and upskilling opportunities for Goa's youth.

With specialized training programs and industry-aligned workshops, the centre aims not only to boost individual career prospects but also to reinforce Goa's position as a top global tourism destination. This initiative underscores the state's commitment to economic growth through a skilled workforce.

