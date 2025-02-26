Left Menu

Blaze at Brabourne: Quick Response Prevents Disaster

A fire erupted at a floodlight tower in Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium but was quickly contained. Officials reported the blaze broke out at 6.50 pm and extinguished swiftly, causing no injuries. The incident occurred at the storied cricket venue, raising safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday evening, a fire broke out at the floodlight tower in Brabourne Stadium, located near Churchgate in South Mumbai, officials reported.

The fire erupted around 6.50 pm and remained confined to the floodlights on the illumination tower. Civic authorities responded promptly, extinguishing the blaze in approximately 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported at the iconic cricket venue, as officials ensured the situation was handled efficiently, calming potential safety concerns among visitors and sports enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

