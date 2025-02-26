Blaze at Brabourne: Quick Response Prevents Disaster

On Wednesday evening, a fire broke out at the floodlight tower in Brabourne Stadium, located near Churchgate in South Mumbai, officials reported.

The fire erupted around 6.50 pm and remained confined to the floodlights on the illumination tower. Civic authorities responded promptly, extinguishing the blaze in approximately 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported at the iconic cricket venue, as officials ensured the situation was handled efficiently, calming potential safety concerns among visitors and sports enthusiasts.

(With inputs from agencies.)