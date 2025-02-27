Legendary Actor Gene Hackman Passes Away at 95

Gene Hackman, the legendary and prolific Oscar-winning actor, has been found dead along with his wife at their home. He was 95. A revered figure in Hollywood, Hackman's roles ranged from reluctant heroes to cunning villains, earning him immense respect and numerous accolades throughout his long-spanning career.

Hackman made a significant mark in the film industry from the 1960s until his retirement, with standout performances in classics like "The French Connection", "Unforgiven", and the iconic "Superman" series. Known for his adaptability, he played a multitude of roles that showcased his remarkable depth and versatility as an actor.

Despite his fame, Hackman remained a private individual, often shunning the limelight and the business side of Hollywood. Born in San Bernardino, he overcame a tumultuous family life to become one of the most celebrated talents in cinema, leaving an indelible impact on generations of moviegoers and fellow actors.

(With inputs from agencies.)