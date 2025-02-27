Left Menu

Capturing the Essence: A Glimpse into Vinod Kumar Shukla's World

Achal Mishra's 54-minute documentary 'Chaar Phool Hain Aur Duniya Hai' encapsulates daily moments of celebrated Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla. Filmed in Raipur, it highlights Shukla's relationship with family and creativity. The project was driven by Mishra's passion to portray an honest portrayal of Shukla's routine and environment.

Updated: 27-02-2025 18:06 IST
In 'Chaar Phool Hain Aur Duniya Hai,' director Achal Mishra offers an intimate look into the life of celebrated Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla. The film opens with Shukla sharing an anecdote about a reader's call, questioning whether he was alive.

The 54-minute documentary, shot over two afternoons in 2022 in Raipur, captures the simplicity of Shukla's daily life, family interactions, and creativity. Known for works like 'Naukar Ki Kameez,' Shukla's character and philosophy are explored alongside interactions with film collaborator Manav Kaul.

Mishra's film uses moments of everyday beauty—a quiet garden, filtered light, ordinary conversations—to illuminate the author's life philosophies. Since its August screening for Shukla's family, the film now streams on MUBI India, showcasing a writer's unique world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

