Leopard and Motorbike Collision: A Dramatic Escape

In a riveting incident, a youth named Rajesh sustained injuries after his motorbike collided with a leopard in Tamil Nadu's Gudalur region on Thursday. The leopard, dazed by the impact, soon regained its senses and swiftly vanished into the forest.

Rajesh, employed as a supervisor at a tea estate, was en route to Marappalam when the unfortunate encounter occurred. Bystanders quickly transported the injured Rajesh to a nearby hospital in Kerala, ensuring he received timely medical attention.

A viral video captured the extraordinary scene, showing the leopard momentarily stunned on the roadside before making a remarkable recovery and fleeing. The forest department has launched an investigation into this unusual incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)