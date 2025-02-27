Left Menu

Leopard and Motorbike Collision: A Dramatic Escape

A dramatic incident unfolded in Gudalur, Tamil Nadu, when a speeding bike collided with a leopard, leaving the rider injured. The leopard, after a momentary faint, dashed back into the forest. The incident was captured in a viral video, and officials are investigating the matter.

Updated: 27-02-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:04 IST
Leopard and Motorbike Collision: A Dramatic Escape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a riveting incident, a youth named Rajesh sustained injuries after his motorbike collided with a leopard in Tamil Nadu's Gudalur region on Thursday. The leopard, dazed by the impact, soon regained its senses and swiftly vanished into the forest.

Rajesh, employed as a supervisor at a tea estate, was en route to Marappalam when the unfortunate encounter occurred. Bystanders quickly transported the injured Rajesh to a nearby hospital in Kerala, ensuring he received timely medical attention.

A viral video captured the extraordinary scene, showing the leopard momentarily stunned on the roadside before making a remarkable recovery and fleeing. The forest department has launched an investigation into this unusual incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

