Leopard and Motorbike Collision: A Dramatic Escape
A dramatic incident unfolded in Gudalur, Tamil Nadu, when a speeding bike collided with a leopard, leaving the rider injured. The leopard, after a momentary faint, dashed back into the forest. The incident was captured in a viral video, and officials are investigating the matter.
- Country:
- India
In a riveting incident, a youth named Rajesh sustained injuries after his motorbike collided with a leopard in Tamil Nadu's Gudalur region on Thursday. The leopard, dazed by the impact, soon regained its senses and swiftly vanished into the forest.
Rajesh, employed as a supervisor at a tea estate, was en route to Marappalam when the unfortunate encounter occurred. Bystanders quickly transported the injured Rajesh to a nearby hospital in Kerala, ensuring he received timely medical attention.
A viral video captured the extraordinary scene, showing the leopard momentarily stunned on the roadside before making a remarkable recovery and fleeing. The forest department has launched an investigation into this unusual incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
