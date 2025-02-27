Generous Aid: Naidu Supports Specially-Abled Bride
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu granted Rs 5 lakh to assist a specially-abled woman, R Nagamai, with her wedding expenses. Nagamai, from Chittoor district, met Naidu with her fiancé, Bhupathi, who Naidu praised for marrying her. The financial aid was given after their meeting with the CM.
In a noteworthy act of generosity, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended financial support to a specially-abled woman to assist with her wedding costs. The CM announced an amount of Rs 5 lakh for R Nagamai, originating from Rallabuduguru village in Kuppam mandal, Chittoor district.
The financial aid follows a personal meeting between Nagamai, her fiancé Bhupathi, and CM Naidu. The couple approached the chief minister with their request, which was met with a positive response. Naidu expressed appreciation for Bhupathi's commitment to marrying Nagamani.
This gesture underscores Naidu's support for inclusive community development and highlights a significant example of leadership in addressing social needs. The couple received the financial aid during their meeting on Wednesday, marking a step towards their union.
