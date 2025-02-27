Generous Aid: Naidu Supports Specially-Abled Bride

In a noteworthy act of generosity, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended financial support to a specially-abled woman to assist with her wedding costs. The CM announced an amount of Rs 5 lakh for R Nagamai, originating from Rallabuduguru village in Kuppam mandal, Chittoor district.

The financial aid follows a personal meeting between Nagamai, her fiancé Bhupathi, and CM Naidu. The couple approached the chief minister with their request, which was met with a positive response. Naidu expressed appreciation for Bhupathi's commitment to marrying Nagamani.

This gesture underscores Naidu's support for inclusive community development and highlights a significant example of leadership in addressing social needs. The couple received the financial aid during their meeting on Wednesday, marking a step towards their union.

(With inputs from agencies.)