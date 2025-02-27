Left Menu

Generous Aid: Naidu Supports Specially-Abled Bride

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu granted Rs 5 lakh to assist a specially-abled woman, R Nagamai, with her wedding expenses. Nagamai, from Chittoor district, met Naidu with her fiancé, Bhupathi, who Naidu praised for marrying her. The financial aid was given after their meeting with the CM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:11 IST
Generous Aid: Naidu Supports Specially-Abled Bride
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy act of generosity, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu extended financial support to a specially-abled woman to assist with her wedding costs. The CM announced an amount of Rs 5 lakh for R Nagamai, originating from Rallabuduguru village in Kuppam mandal, Chittoor district.

The financial aid follows a personal meeting between Nagamai, her fiancé Bhupathi, and CM Naidu. The couple approached the chief minister with their request, which was met with a positive response. Naidu expressed appreciation for Bhupathi's commitment to marrying Nagamani.

This gesture underscores Naidu's support for inclusive community development and highlights a significant example of leadership in addressing social needs. The couple received the financial aid during their meeting on Wednesday, marking a step towards their union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025