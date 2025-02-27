Left Menu

Red Carpet Revelations: The Avant-Garde Meets Old Hollywood

This article explores the trends in red carpet fashion ahead of the Oscars, highlighting the unique blend of avant-garde and Old Hollywood styles. Celebrity stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn discusses the prevalence of sculptural dresses, glittering metallics, and timeless glamour, while men's fashion draws from both classic and flamboyant inspirations.

As anticipation builds for Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars, style icons and celebrity stylists are setting the trend with a fusion of the avant-garde and classic glamour. Celebrity stylist Alexandra Mandelkorn reveals metallics and dazzling dresses taking center stage this awards season, shining a spotlight on structural designs that promise more than just vivid colors or textures.

This weekend sees Mandelkorn dressing stars like Rachel Brosnahan and Marissa Bode for Oscar parties. The allure of sculptural necklines has been favored by nominees and actresses like Cynthia Erivo, Zoe Saldana, Danielle Deadwyler, and expected Best Actress contender Demi Moore, who have captivated audiences with their bold outfits.

For men, distinct styles abound as Esquire UK's Style Director Johnny Davis praises Colman Domingo's flamboyance and Adrien Brody's immaculate classic tuxedos. Emblems of Old Hollywood elegance, from lavish brooches to sophisticated necklaces, are poised to grace the red carpet. Against the backdrop of recent calamities, a return to traditional classics may be the elegant solution for this year's Oscars.

