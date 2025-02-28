Left Menu

Pope Francis Shows Signs of Recovery Amid Health Battle

Pope Francis, battling double pneumonia, is showing health improvement, according to the Vatican. While still hospitalized, officials cautiously deem him past the most critical phase. The 88-year-old continues handling Vatican duties from Rome's Gemelli hospital. Public appearances remain canceled as he receives continuous care and respiratory physiotherapy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 00:09 IST
Pope Francis

Pope Francis' health continues to improve as he battles double pneumonia, officials from the Vatican reported on Thursday. The 88-year-old pontiff spends his fourteenth night in Rome's Gemelli hospital as he deals with a severe respiratory infection and ensuing complications.

Despite his improved condition, doctors provided a guarded prognosis due to the complexity of his medical situation. A Vatican official, preferring anonymity, mentioned the reduced criticality reflected in the latest statement. Francis remains on oxygen support but has been administrating Vatican affairs from his hospital room.

Public appearances, including Saturday's audience, have been canceled, but the Pope stays actively involved in adjudicating Vatican matters. The Vatican, aiming to prevent misinformation, ensures consistent health updates. Supporters gather for prayer vigils, hopeful for full recovery as the aging leader undergoes respiratory therapy to enhance lung functionality.

(With inputs from agencies.)

