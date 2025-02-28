Left Menu

Legendary Actor Gene Hackman Dies at 95

Gene Hackman, a renowned actor known for his intense portrayals and two-time Oscar winner, has passed away at the age of 95 alongside his wife and dog in Santa Fe, New Mexico. Although foul play is not suspected, investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of death.

Updated: 28-02-2025 03:48 IST
Gene Hackman

The world of cinema mourns the loss of legendary actor Gene Hackman, who passed away at the age of 95 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. He was found deceased alongside his wife, Betsy Arakawa, and their dog, although sheriff's deputies currently do not deem foul play a factor in their deaths.

Hackman, whose career spanned over six decades, was celebrated for his versatile roles, winning Oscars for performances in "The French Connection" and "Unforgiven." His portrayals ranged from menacing characters to relatable 'everyman' figures, leaving a lasting legacy in Hollywood.

Born in California, Hackman had a challenging upbringing that he often channeled into his method acting. Having served in the Marines and studied journalism, he later honed his craft in New York, leading to a significant film career. His sudden departure has left the entertainment industry reflecting on his remarkable contribution.

