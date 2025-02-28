Gene Hackman: A Storied Career Ends in Mystery

Legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at their Santa Fe home, alongside one of their dogs. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's office reported no evidence of foul play, although investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of their deaths.

According to the sheriff's office, a maintenance worker discovered the couple's bodies after finding the home's front door ajar. While no forced entry or obvious gas leaks were evident, autopsy and toxicology reports are pending as authorities examine all possible causes.

Hackman, an actor renowned for his intense roles, began his storied career in the early 1960s. He won two Oscars for his performances, most notably in 'The French Connection' and 'Unforgiven.' A versatile actor, his legacy includes an array of diverse roles alongside an undeniable screen presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)