Left Menu

Gene Hackman: A Storied Career Ends in Mystery

Legendary actor Gene Hackman, known for his intense roles and two Oscar wins, was found dead at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico, alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa. Foul play is not suspected, but investigations continue. Hackman, a revered figure in cinema, had an illustrious career spanning over six decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 06:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 06:38 IST
Gene Hackman: A Storied Career Ends in Mystery
Gene Hackman

Legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at their Santa Fe home, alongside one of their dogs. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's office reported no evidence of foul play, although investigations are ongoing to determine the exact cause of their deaths.

According to the sheriff's office, a maintenance worker discovered the couple's bodies after finding the home's front door ajar. While no forced entry or obvious gas leaks were evident, autopsy and toxicology reports are pending as authorities examine all possible causes.

Hackman, an actor renowned for his intense roles, began his storied career in the early 1960s. He won two Oscars for his performances, most notably in 'The French Connection' and 'Unforgiven.' A versatile actor, his legacy includes an array of diverse roles alongside an undeniable screen presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025