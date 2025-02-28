Controversy at BTS Free Hug Event: Unauthorized Kiss Sparks Investigation
South Korean police are investigating a Japanese woman for allegedly kissing BTS member Jin without consent during a free hug event. The incident, which went viral, has raised questions of privacy and international cooperation, as the woman is reportedly resisting police questioning.
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korean authorities announced on Friday that they have called in a Japanese woman for questioning after she allegedly kissed Jin, a member of the famed K-pop group BTS, without his consent during a public event offering free hugs last year.
An official at Seoul's Songpa police station confirmed the request for questioning on allegations of sexual harassment but refrained from disclosing the woman's identity due to privacy concerns. The investigation commenced following an online complaint, with further details withheld as the investigation is ongoing.
Media outlets reported that the woman's identity was verified with assistance from Japanese authorities, although she has so far avoided appearing before police. The incident unfolded a day after Jin completed his military service, during a fan event attended by around 1,000 people, where video footage showed Jin visibly uncomfortable after the woman allegedly kissed him.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Social Media Controversy: Influencer Under Investigation Amid Debate on Decency
Controversial Remarks on YouTube Show Spark Multi-State Investigations
Major Theft and Corruption Unveiled in Telangana - Investigations Underway
Court Protects AAP's Amanatullah Khan Amid Investigation Confusion
Mysterious Deaths in Jammu & Kashmir: Villagers Return Home Amid Ongoing Investigations