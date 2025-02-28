Left Menu

Controversy at BTS Free Hug Event: Unauthorized Kiss Sparks Investigation

South Korean police are investigating a Japanese woman for allegedly kissing BTS member Jin without consent during a free hug event. The incident, which went viral, has raised questions of privacy and international cooperation, as the woman is reportedly resisting police questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:09 IST
Jin
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean authorities announced on Friday that they have called in a Japanese woman for questioning after she allegedly kissed Jin, a member of the famed K-pop group BTS, without his consent during a public event offering free hugs last year.

An official at Seoul's Songpa police station confirmed the request for questioning on allegations of sexual harassment but refrained from disclosing the woman's identity due to privacy concerns. The investigation commenced following an online complaint, with further details withheld as the investigation is ongoing.

Media outlets reported that the woman's identity was verified with assistance from Japanese authorities, although she has so far avoided appearing before police. The incident unfolded a day after Jin completed his military service, during a fan event attended by around 1,000 people, where video footage showed Jin visibly uncomfortable after the woman allegedly kissed him.

(With inputs from agencies.)

