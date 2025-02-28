New Stars Shine in 'The Rings of Power' as Filming Begins at Shepperton

Jamie Campbell Bower of Stranger Things fame and Eddie Marsan, known from Sherlock Holmes, are confirmed additions to the cast of the third season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The upcoming season, currently in pre-production, is set to commence filming this spring at the new production site at Shepperton Studios in the UK.

Bower is slated as a series regular, while Marsan takes on a recurring role, as revealed in a press statement. The series, inspired by J R R Tolkien's Middle Earth's Second Age, builds on the appendices from his legendary book series and features youthful incarnations of the novels' pivotal characters.

(With inputs from agencies.)