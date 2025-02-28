Left Menu

New Stars Shine in 'The Rings of Power' as Filming Begins at Shepperton

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower and Sherlock Holmes actor Eddie Marsan have joined the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's third season. Filming begins this spring at Shepperton Studios in the UK, with Bower as a regular and Marsan in a recurring role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-02-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 11:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Jamie Campbell Bower of Stranger Things fame and Eddie Marsan, known from Sherlock Holmes, are confirmed additions to the cast of the third season of Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The upcoming season, currently in pre-production, is set to commence filming this spring at the new production site at Shepperton Studios in the UK.

Bower is slated as a series regular, while Marsan takes on a recurring role, as revealed in a press statement. The series, inspired by J R R Tolkien's Middle Earth's Second Age, builds on the appendices from his legendary book series and features youthful incarnations of the novels' pivotal characters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

