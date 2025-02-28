Left Menu

Remembering Rose Girone: A Life of Resilience

Rose Girone, the oldest living Holocaust survivor and vocal advocate for preserving and sharing survivors' stories, has passed away at 113. Girone's remarkable life journey through hardship and survival underscores the importance of the Holocaust's lessons in today's world, urging us to remember and educate future generations.

Rose Girone, the oldest living Holocaust survivor and a staunch advocate for sharing survivors' stories, has died at the age of 113. The Claims Conference confirmed her death, describing Girone as an embodiment of fortitude whose legacy must be carried forward.

Born in Janow, Poland, in 1912, Girone's early life was disrupted by the rise of Hitler in 1933. Her experiences during the Holocaust, including her family's survival through concentration camps and their eventual escape to Shanghai, highlight the urgent need to share these stories as firsthand witnesses dwindle.

After moving to the United States in 1947, Girone rebuilt her life, later remarrying and starting a family. Her legacy serves as a reminder that the lessons of the Holocaust remain vital, especially in today's world, to ensure such atrocities are never repeated.

