Anurag Kashyap Tackles Two Languages in Gritty Action Drama 'Dacoit'

Actor Anurag Kashyap steps into the shoes of a fearless cop in the bilingual action drama 'Dacoit.' Helmed by debut director Shaneil Deo, the film explores themes of duty, dharma, love, betrayal, and revenge. It's shot in both Hindi and Telugu, featuring a complex storyline of vengeance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 12:40 IST
Anurag Kashyap Tackles Two Languages in Gritty Action Drama 'Dacoit'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Filmmaker-actor Anurag Kashyap is set to take on the role of a fearless cop in the new action drama "Dacoit," according to an announcement made by the movie's creators on Friday.

The film, which is being produced in both Hindi and Telugu, stars Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur in the primary roles.

Kashyap's character, Swamy, is portrayed as a devout Ayyappa follower and a staunch inspector with zero tolerance for corruption, reflecting his commitment to duty and dharma intertwined with a dry sense of humor. Kashyap is excited about the challenge of working seamlessly in two different languages. The film's plot delves into the story of an irate convict on a mission of revenge against an ex-girlfriend who deceived him, weaving a narrative rich in love, betrayal, and reprisal. 'Dacoit' marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo, who shares screenwriting credits with Sesh, while production is spearheaded by Supriya Yarlagadda, jointly produced by Suniel Narang and presented by Annapurna Studios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

