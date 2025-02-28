Richmind's Artistic Vision: Unveiling Luxury at Al Marjan Island

Richmind, a premium real estate developer known for ultra-niche projects, makes a promising entry into the UAE market by launching an ambitious development on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, in collaboration with noted Zaha Hadid Architects.

Announced during a high-profile event at Atlantis The Royal, Richmind's CEO, Mohammad Rafiee, emphasized the brand's commitment to redefining architectural elegance and creating legacy masterpieces.

The project will feature a mix of apartments, villas, and penthouses, coupled with top-tier amenities, aiming to elevate waterfront living in the region, and is slated to bring over 1000 units to the market this year.

