Richmind's Artistic Vision: Unveiling Luxury at Al Marjan Island

Richmind, a premium developer, announces its entry into the UAE real estate market with a project in collaboration with Zaha Hadid Architects on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah. The project embodies luxury through artistry, nature, and design, offering residences complemented by exclusive amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:29 IST
  • United Arab Emirates

Richmind, a premium real estate developer known for ultra-niche projects, makes a promising entry into the UAE market by launching an ambitious development on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, in collaboration with noted Zaha Hadid Architects.

Announced during a high-profile event at Atlantis The Royal, Richmind's CEO, Mohammad Rafiee, emphasized the brand's commitment to redefining architectural elegance and creating legacy masterpieces.

The project will feature a mix of apartments, villas, and penthouses, coupled with top-tier amenities, aiming to elevate waterfront living in the region, and is slated to bring over 1000 units to the market this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

