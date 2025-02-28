Almonds: India's Protein Powerhouse in Snacks
A survey reveals that 65% of Indians recognize almonds as a high-protein snack, with significant acknowledgment in tier-II cities. The report highlights regional and age-based consumption patterns, with younger generations focusing on almonds' benefits for skin health and older ones for protein content.
- Country:
- India
A recent survey has unveiled that an impressive 65% of Indians see almonds as a high-protein snack option, with notable recognition in tier-II cities such as Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram.
The survey, conducted by YouGov in collaboration with the Almond Board of California, gathered insights from 4,300 respondents across 17 cities, indicating a growing acceptance of almonds as a nutritious snack option beyond major metropolitan areas.
The data further revealed interesting regional and age-based consumption trends, with Gen-Z individuals highlighting skin health benefits and Millennials, along with Gen-X, focusing on protein content. On average, the survey noted, Indians consume 6-8 almonds daily, mainly in the morning or as part of breakfast routines.
(With inputs from agencies.)