Almonds: India's Protein Powerhouse in Snacks

A recent survey has unveiled that an impressive 65% of Indians see almonds as a high-protein snack option, with notable recognition in tier-II cities such as Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram.

The survey, conducted by YouGov in collaboration with the Almond Board of California, gathered insights from 4,300 respondents across 17 cities, indicating a growing acceptance of almonds as a nutritious snack option beyond major metropolitan areas.

The data further revealed interesting regional and age-based consumption trends, with Gen-Z individuals highlighting skin health benefits and Millennials, along with Gen-X, focusing on protein content. On average, the survey noted, Indians consume 6-8 almonds daily, mainly in the morning or as part of breakfast routines.

(With inputs from agencies.)