Left Menu

Exclusive Rampur Signature Reserve Unveiled at Dubai Duty Free

Gulf Beverages presented Dubai Duty Free with the ultra-rare Rampur Signature Reserve, highlighting their partnership with Radico Khaitan. The presentation emphasized the collaboration and shared commitment to luxury spirits in travel retail. The event also marked the launch of Rampur Select – DDF Label Edition at Terminal 3 Departures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 17:21 IST
Exclusive Rampur Signature Reserve Unveiled at Dubai Duty Free
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable showcase of luxury spirits, Gulf Beverages has presented the exclusive Rampur Signature Reserve to Dubai Duty Free (DDF), amplifying their longstanding partnership with Radico Khaitan. The presentation underscored the group's dedication to offering top-tier products to global travelers.

The event also featured the launch of Rampur Select – DDF Label Edition, a limited-edition version crafted exclusively for Dubai Duty Free. Key representatives from Gulf Beverages, Dubai Duty Free, and Radico Khaitan celebrated this monumental occasion at Terminal 3 Departures, Concourse A.

The presentation of the Rampur Signature Reserve, a testament to Indian whisky craftsmanship priced over US$5,800, highlighted India's expertise in creating world-class spirits. The collaboration underlines the commitment to bring premium experiences to discerning travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025