Exclusive Rampur Signature Reserve Unveiled at Dubai Duty Free

In a remarkable showcase of luxury spirits, Gulf Beverages has presented the exclusive Rampur Signature Reserve to Dubai Duty Free (DDF), amplifying their longstanding partnership with Radico Khaitan. The presentation underscored the group's dedication to offering top-tier products to global travelers.

The event also featured the launch of Rampur Select – DDF Label Edition, a limited-edition version crafted exclusively for Dubai Duty Free. Key representatives from Gulf Beverages, Dubai Duty Free, and Radico Khaitan celebrated this monumental occasion at Terminal 3 Departures, Concourse A.

The presentation of the Rampur Signature Reserve, a testament to Indian whisky craftsmanship priced over US$5,800, highlighted India's expertise in creating world-class spirits. The collaboration underlines the commitment to bring premium experiences to discerning travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)