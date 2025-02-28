Controversy at BTS's Free Hug Event: Investigation Underway

South Korean police are investigating an allegation of sexual harassment involving a woman kissing BTS member Jin without consent during a public event. The incident took place at a free hug gathering, organized to commemorate Jin's release from military service and the band's 11-year anniversary.

Authorities at Seoul's Songpa police station have requested the woman's appearance for questioning, but her identity remains undisclosed due to privacy concerns. The investigation was initiated following an online complaint, and media reports indicate that her identity was confirmed with Japanese police assistance. However, it is reported that the woman, in her 50s, is unwilling to participate in the investigation.

The alleged incident occurred in front of 1,000 attendees, and video footage of the woman kissing Jin's cheek has circulated widely, drawing attention to the matter. Meanwhile, HYBE, managing BTS, has yet to officially comment on the situation. As BTS plans to reunite later this year, the band's global fan base, known as the "Army," is closely monitoring developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)