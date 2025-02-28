Empowering Women's Travel: Maharashtra Unveils Inclusive Tourism Initiatives
The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) announced a 50% discount for women tourists at their resorts as part of a gender-inclusive tourism policy. The initiative, tied to International Women's Day, aims to enhance women's participation in tourism and offers various employment and training opportunities for women.
The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has unveiled a series of initiatives to celebrate International Women's Day, notably offering a 50% discount at its resorts for women tourists between March 1 and 8.
These discounts are part of a broader Women Centric/Gender Inclusive tourism policy championed by the Maharashtra government to make travel more welcoming, convenient, and memorable for women. In 2024, the discount was embraced by over 1,500 women tourists, prompting the scheme's extension into 2025, according to minister Shambhuraj Desai.
Minister of State for Tourism, Indranil Naik, highlighted that the program aims to increase female participation in the tourism sector, with women-led accommodations in cities like Nagpur and Navi Mumbai. The initiative not only promotes women's inclusion but also creates employment opportunities by involving women in various hospitality roles.
